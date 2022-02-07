The Dropout Trailer: Amanda Seyfried Refuses to Be Doubted as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes

The first three episodes of Hulu’s The Dropout will be released on March 3, with new episodes streaming weekly

Amanda Seyfried is at the center of the drama as she takes on the role of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in the new Hulu limited series The Dropout.

The show chronicles the "unbelievable true story" of the rise and fall of Holmes, 38, who was found guilty of fraud and conspiracy last month after she falsely claimed that her company's technology could run hundreds of medical tests using a few drops of blood.

In the trailer for the limited series, viewers are introduced to Elizabeth, then a Stanford University dropout, as she begins to develop the idea for her healthcare start-up, Theranos.

"What if you could test your blood in your own home? And what if it wasn't a whole vial, but just a drop?" she asks. "This machine is going to change the world."

Elizabeth continues to develop her company and its blood machine — dubbed The Edison — as she confidently tells her employees, "Together, we are making healthcare accessible to everyone in this country."

When others doubt her idea or tell her that it's "impossible", Elizabeth brushes them off and simply states, "Do or do not, there is no try." She later hauntingly declares, "I can't give them one reason to doubt me ... This isn't just my job, this is who I am. Anybody who doubts my company doubts me."

The stakes remain high as the trailer goes on to depict the entrepreneur cracking under pressure after her secrets begin to unravel. Though she tries to save the company she started, Elizabeth is soon faced with the reality that Theranos is "endangering lives", leading her to face the consequences.

In addition to showcasing her rise to infamy, the show will chronicle Elizabeth's romance with the former president of Theranos, Sunny Balwani, played by Naveen Andrews. Balwani, 56, is also facing charges of defrauding investors.

Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes Credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu

The limited series is executive produced by New Girl creator and showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, as well as Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn. Michael Showalter directs multiple episodes and also serves as an executive producer with producing partner Jordana Mollick.

The Dropout Credit: Michael Desmond/Hulu

Seyfried was announced to star in and produce the limited series in March. She filled in for Kate McKinnon, who was previously cast as Elizabeth, and was spotted on set filming by August.

In December, viewers got a first look at The Dropout as photos of Seyfried showed her channeling the Theranos founder with intense facial expressions and her blonde hair pulled back in a bun.

Last month, Holmes was charged with 11 counts of fraud for claims made to investors and patients of Theranos. The jury handed down a partial verdict, finding Holmes guilty of four of the 11 charges — three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She now faces a federal prison sentence of up to 20 years. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.