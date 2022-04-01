The Drew Barrymore Show Gets Renewed Through 2022-23 Season with New Format

"Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here," Drew Barrymore said

Drew Barrymore is celebrating another season!

On Friday, CBS announced that The Drew Barrymore Show had been renewed through the 2022-2023 season.

"I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game-changer in the daytime space," Barrymore, 47, said in a statement. "Rising to the occasion of finding people in the diverse way they watch is what I want to challenge myself with."

"Our show wants to be a bright spot not a blind spot and we just want to make people feel good. And I thank all the people who helped us get here," she added.

In a statement of his own, Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Media Ventures, said of the news: "We could not be happier to continue our relationship with CBS Stations and our other station partners to deliver more of 'The Drew Barrymore Show'."

"From Drew's unique take on everyday news to headline-generating celebrity interviews to lifestyle how-tos, Drew is a force of nature who has brought a fresh optimistic viewpoint to daytime television," he continued. "We love having her as part of the CBS family."

Though the premise of the syndicated daytime series will remain the same, CBS confirmed in their announcement that the format will be slightly different.

The talk show will now be produced and distributed as two half-hour episodes that can "seamlessly run together back-to-back or be split apart to air separately." The CBS-owned stations will also air new local newscasts to lead into the first half-hour of the syndicated show, according to the announcement.

Since Barrymore's talk show debuted on the network in September 2020, it has become the fastest-growing daytime talk show in the country, and one of only two shows in the genre to gain total viewers year to year.

Ahead of the show's premiere in 2020, Barrymore told PEOPLE that she was most excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."

"I get to do things that I care about," she added of the show's format. "I get to share things that are important to me. I get to have conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality. I get to bring comedy and humor. It's funny, I always say in late night, you get that permission because everybody lived their life and you did a good job. 'We're going to put you to bed with some laughs.' Uh-uh, I want to start the day that way."

And despite having an eponymous talk show, Barrymore was adamant about not being called "boss".

"I will never call this my show," she said. "This is not my show. I have never done anything in this life alone. You are just a kid sitting on your dreams alone in your space, and then you meet someone. And all of a sudden, the kindle and the spark happen, and then you talk to another person, and the flame gets a little bigger. That's how you build things. I'm just one part of this great engine we're building together."