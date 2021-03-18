Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Renewed for a Second Season at CBS: 'This Is My Dream Job'
The Drew Barrymore Show, which will return this fall, saw a bump in ratings from November 2020 to February 2021
Drew Barrymore is sticking around daytime television with The Drew Barrymore Show.
The 46-year-old actress' self-titled syndicated talk show series has been renewed for a second season. The news was made public by show producer and distributor CBS Media Ventures on Wednesday.
"Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, in a recent statement. "The show truly embodies Drew's spirit, and we're thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall."
"We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected," added Barrymore, who also executive produces the series. "This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us."
The pickup of The Drew Barrymore Show comes after it saw a bump in ratings from November 2020 to February 2021.
Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of her talk show's inaugural season last year, Barrymore said that she was most excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."
"But I still have to prove myself. And I love that," she added. "If we come at this as students, I think that's kind of the right tone for me, because I tend to also shy away from soapboxes or know-it-alls. I know everything is a work in progress, for me at least."
The actress also shared that she was looking forward to connecting with her audience in a new light.
"I get to do things that I care about," she said. "I get to share things that are important to me. I get to have conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality. I get to bring comedy and humor. It's funny, I always say in late night, you get that permission because everybody lived their life and you did a good job. 'We're going to put you to bed with some laughs.' Uh-uh, I want to start the day that way."
The Drew Barrymore Show airs Monday through Friday on CBS. Check your local listings.