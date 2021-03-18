The Drew Barrymore Show, which will return this fall, saw a bump in ratings from November 2020 to February 2021

Drew Barrymore's Talk Show Renewed for a Second Season at CBS: 'This Is My Dream Job'

Drew Barrymore is sticking around daytime television with The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 46-year-old actress' self-titled syndicated talk show series has been renewed for a second season. The news was made public by show producer and distributor CBS Media Ventures on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Launching a daily syndicated show during a pandemic was a challenge no daytime show has ever had to face, but Drew and everyone on this team turned every obstacle into an opportunity and delivered a big, bright, fun hour of much needed optimism to viewers every day," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, in a recent statement. "The show truly embodies Drew's spirit, and we're thrilled to be able to continue to provide our stations and viewers with another high-quality season this fall."

"We launched this show in a pandemic, which made for a crazy, wonderful journey I never expected," added Barrymore, who also executive produces the series. "This is my dream job, and I feel so lucky to get to do this for another year. I am so grateful to CBS Media Ventures and all our station partners for believing in us."

The pickup of The Drew Barrymore Show comes after it saw a bump in ratings from November 2020 to February 2021.

The Drew Barrymore Show Image zoom The Drew Barrymore Show | Credit: Ben Watts/CBS

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the premiere of her talk show's inaugural season last year, Barrymore said that she was most excited "to be in a job where I don't have to play a character. I just get to be myself."

"But I still have to prove myself. And I love that," she added. "If we come at this as students, I think that's kind of the right tone for me, because I tend to also shy away from soapboxes or know-it-alls. I know everything is a work in progress, for me at least."

The actress also shared that she was looking forward to connecting with her audience in a new light.

"I get to do things that I care about," she said. "I get to share things that are important to me. I get to have conversations that are meaningful and grounded in reality. I get to bring comedy and humor. It's funny, I always say in late night, you get that permission because everybody lived their life and you did a good job. 'We're going to put you to bed with some laughs.' Uh-uh, I want to start the day that way."