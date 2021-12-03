The Doc Antle Story: New Netflix Docuseries Dives Into the Tiger King Star's Dark Past

There's another Tiger King docuseries debuting on Netflix soon.

Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story takes a deeper look at Bhagavan "Doc" Antle, who owns South Carolina's Myrtle Beach Safari and was featured in the original series that premiered on the streaming service in March of 2020. The upcoming, three-episode show will drop Dec. 10.

"We have a fabulous facility, with quality environments for the animals. There's nothing to see here except success, understanding and a team of people who make it their life," Antle, 61, says at the start of the new trailer.

As the clip goes on, however, it's clear that others have a very different view of Antle than he has of himself, with one interviewee accusing him of running a cult and brainwashing his followers.

"Doc Antle, he was attracted to power," someone else says, while another adds, "He had complete control."

"He's gotten away with this for so long, he thinks he's bulletproof," one woman says, alleging that there are others who have the same story as hers.

"After Tiger King, all these people contacted me with their own stories. I knew that if I came forward, other people would too," she continues. "Doc won't survive in sunlight."

Another person shares that Antle was always "on the prowl" when they went out together.

"There's no greater pick-up line than, 'Want to pet my tiger?' " he says.

And things continue to get stranger from there — a man calls the story "the most weird, Twilight Zone kind of s---" and a woman recalls running away with Antle.

"We forged my father's signature on a marriage license and ran away," she says. "It was really an abduction."

Others remember Antle escaping law enforcement — "He goes, 'I need to get the f--- out of town' … He ran. Just was gone."

"The truth cannot stay hidden. You put that bad energy out there, that bill someday will come due," someone says as the clip comes to a close.

On the original Tiger King, Antle was portrayed as a polygamist with a cult of female employee followers at his zoo. At the time of its release, he slammed the popular show and his portrayal in it as "outrageous."

"Remember, this is not a documentary. This is a salacious, outrageous ride through a television show produced to create drama," he said in an interview with TMX.news.