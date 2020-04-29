Ryan Seacrest to Host Star-Studded Disney Family Singalong: Volume II

Fans don't have to wait long for another Disney Family Singalong.

After the success of the first musical television event earlier this month, the network announced plans for a Disney Family Singalong: Volume II on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The one-hour special event is set to air on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 10) and will once again feature a bevy of celebrities and their loved ones leading a nationwide group karaoke session of their favorite Disney tunes as all stay home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

While the list of celebrity guest and performance details have yet to be announced, Ryan Seacrest will return as host. To help viewers follow along at home, lyrics will be projected while an animated character helps guide those watching through.

The special will raise money for Feeding America, an organization that has been using its resources to help provide resources to those affected by the virus.

Image zoom ABC

RELATED: From Beyoncé to High School Musical — the Top Moments from ABC's Disney Family Singalong Special

The first Disney Family Singalong that aired April 16 garnered an impressive 13 million viewers. The broadcast featured artists like Michael Bublé, Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera giving memorable covers of classic tunes from the Disney pantheon.

The cast of High School Musical reunited for a performance of “We’re All In This Together,” while Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance.

Disney Family Singalong: Volume II will air Sunday, May 10 (at 7 p.m ET) on ABC.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.