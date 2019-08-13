Gelfling Heroes Fight to Save Thra in New The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Trailer

The countdown to the premiere of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is officially on!

Netflix released a new trailer for the highly-anticipated series, giving fans a closer look at the world of Thra.

In the trailer, the Gelflings unite to take down the Skeksis and fight to protect their world.

“I don’t think anything will be like it was again,” Brea says.

“No, it will be better,” Rain assures her.

Based on the 1982 film from Jim Henson, the series returns to the world of Thra as three Gelflings discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an adventure to save their world. The 10-episode series takes place “many years” before the events of the cult classic film.

Image zoom Kevin Baker/Netflix

Starring as the Gelfling heroes, Taron Egerton takes on the role of Rain, while Anya Taylor Joy voices Brea and Game of Thrones alumna Nathalie Emmanuel plays Deet.

Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Andy Samberg, Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe and more round out the rest of the cast.

Image zoom Kevin Baker

And Aughra will be voiced by Donna Kimball.

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will combine the art of puppetry perfected by The Jim Henson Company, with Louis’ vision, powerful storytelling and a mix of cutting-edge digital imagery and visual effects,” Cindy Holland, vice president of original content at Netflix, previously said in a statement. “I can’t wait for families around the world to see how we bring these unique characters to life.”

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is set to hit Netflix on Aug. 30.