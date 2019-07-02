See the A-list Cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance — and the Puppets They're Playing

The upcoming prequel series to Jim Henson’s cult classic is packed with talent (and more than a few Game of Thrones grads!)
By Christian Holub
July 02, 2019 05:10 PM

Who's Who in Thra

Kevin Baker/Netflix

Netflix unveiled the full voice cast for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the upcoming prequel series to Jim Henson’s cult classic. From here, check out each actor paired with the puppet character they’re playing — Gelflings, Skeksis, and Mystics alike.

Taron Egerton as Rian

Netflix; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The sprawling cast of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance begins with the characters known as Gelflings.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Brea

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Along with Rian and Deet, Brea is one of the three Gelflings who discover the secret behind the sickness spreading across their land. From there, an adventure unfolds and the fire of rebellion is lit. 

Nathalie Emmanuel as Deet

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images

Deet is the third member of the trio at the heart of the story. 

Donna Kimball as Aughra

Netflix

Lena Headey as Maudra Fara

Netflix; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Hannah John-Kamen as Naia

Netflix; Mike Marsland/WireImage
Dave Goelz as Baffi

Netflix; Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Catriona Balfe as Tavra

Netflix; Rich Polk/Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter as All-Maudra

Netflix; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
Harris Dickinson as Gurjin

Netflix; Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Natalie Dormer as Onica

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images
Eddie Izzard as Cadia

Netflix; J. Merritt/Getty Images
Theo James as Rek'yr

Netflix; Noam Galai/Getty Images
Toby Jones as Librarian

Netflix; David Livingston/Getty Images
Shazad Latif as Kylan

Netflix; Dave Benett/Getty Images
Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Seladon

Netflix; Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Mark Strong as Ordon

Netflix; Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images
Alicia Vikander as Mira

Netflix; Daniele Venturelli/ Getty Images
Benedict Wong as The General

Netflix; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Starting here is the group of characters known as Skeksis and Mystics. They are referred to by titles instead of names. 

Awkwafina as The Collector

Netflix; John Shearer/Getty Images
Harvey Fierstein as The Gourmand

Netflix; Bruce Glikas/WireImage
Mark Hamill as The Scientist

Netflix; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Ralph Ineson as The Hunter

Netflix; Dave Benett/WireImage
Jason Isaacs as The Emperor

Netflix; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
Keegan-Michael Key as The Ritual Master

Netflix; Jesse Grant/Getty Images
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as The Archer

Netflix; Karwai Tang/WireImage
Simon Pegg as The Chamberlain

Netflix; Monica Schipper/Getty Images
Andy Samberg as The Heretic

Netflix; Jon Kopaloff/WireImage
