Despite Frankie Muniz's Mysterious Memory Loss, the Actor Says There's One DWTS Moment He'll 'Never, Ever Forget'

Frankie Muniz may be struggling with severe memory loss, but he’s convinced there are some moments in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom that will be with him forever.

On Monday night’s episode, the Malcolm in the Middle star and his pro partner Witney Carson hit the dance floor for the Halloween-themed episode, performing a contemporary number to “Every Breath You Take” by Chase Holfelder before joining several others stars for the team dance. The best part? Muniz earned a perfect 30/30 for both performances from the judges — something he could hardly believe.

“I never thought I would see a perfect score, let alone two!” he told reporters after the show. “It’s amazing.”

“I was very into the concept — I was into the dance,” he explained. “It all came together and I think it was awesome. And then the team dance, we were the underdog team. No one expected us to end up on top. I loved that concept, too.”



Muniz, 31, has been open about how his many health issues may have led to problems with his longterm memory, but he says he’s hopeful his experience on the show won’t be forgotten. (The actor, who suffered a serious car crash in 2009 while competing as a professional race-car driver, has also endured several concussions and mini-strokes. He previously told PEOPLE that he doesn’t “really have memories” of starring on the hit Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which ran for seven seasons from 2000-6.)

“The cool thing about this is that I have so many amazing moments that have happened on this show and it’s on TV,” he said on Monday. “I get to relive it through the pictures and all the other things we’ve done on social media. I don’t think I’ll ever forget this — especially if we get to keep going.”

“My favorite moment so far was my favorite dance, because I was a wreck and I didn’t know what to expect but the feeling I got when we were mid-dance and I heard the crowd cheering — I’ll never, ever forget how good that felt,” he continued. “This has been awesome for sure.”

And despite their successful evening, Muniz and Carson both admitted they thought they were going home ahead of the shocking double elimination, which sent home Nikki Bella and her pro Artem Chigvintsev, as well as Vanessa Lachey and pro Maks Chmerkovskiy.

“I was going to be sick,” Carson told PEOPLE after the show. “We were expecting [to go home] because of last week. When you look at everyone else, everyone is pretty good and strong. I usually can tell. I usually am in sync, but maybe I was really wrong!”