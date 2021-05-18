Hulu Shares First Look at Charli & Dixie D'Amelio's Reality Series The D'Amelio Show

Dixie D'Amelio, 19, and sister Charli D'Amelio, 17, star in the upcoming reality series alongside parents Heidi and Marc as they adjust to newfound social media fame

Welcome to the D'Amelio family!

On Tuesday, Hulu debuted a first look at the upcoming reality series The D'Amelio Show following TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio's rise to stardom, and how their parents, mom Heidi and dad Marc, handle the girls' new life in the spotlight at home.

"We are best friends," says Dixie, 19, of sister Charli, 17, adding, "and other days, we can't even look at each other."

According to a press release, The D'Amelio Show will follow the teens as they dabble in Hollywood careers, facing "new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined" after being plucked from "relative obscurity."

Charli, in particular, will be shown "working to balance fame and family, life with dancing, running a budding empire, making new friends in L.A. and battling the naysayers online."

Meanwhile, parents Heidi and Marc navigate raising teens while "supporting their daughters' dreams and doing the best they can to stay close as a family and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood."

The D'Amelio Show is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), an Industrial Media Company, with showrunner Sara Reddy executive producing along with Esther Frank.

Hulu announced the docuseries last December. "Two years ago Charli and Dixie D'Amelio were virtually unknown outside of their town, and now have over 100 million fans who tune in daily for their every move. Every teen on social media dreams of becoming famous, but what happens when the reality hits?" Belisa Balaban, VP of documentaries at Hulu, previously said in a statement.

Balaban continued, "The D'Amelio Show joins our growing slate of docuseries about the human experience, and we're incredibly excited to partner with the D'Amelio family to offer viewers an authentic look at the complicated lives of these two relatable young women thrust to the top of the social media algorithm."