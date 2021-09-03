The D'Amelio Show: Dixie D'Amelio Breaks Down Over Feeling 'Picked Apart' Following Vogue Video 

All eight episodes of The D'Amelio Show premiere Friday on Hulu

The D'Amelio family is dealing with the dark sides of fame.

In the premiere episode of TikTok stars Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's new Hulu reality series The D'Amelio Show, the famous sisters discuss their meteoric rise to fame after going viral on the social media app — and the pressures that come with living their lives in the spotlight.

"Can you ever really imagine 100 million people?" Charli said of her TikTok follower count. "No. That's crazy. It's still something that I have to get used to."

But while the sisters' newfound stardom has provided plenty of life-changing opportunities — meeting Jennifer Lopez, countless brand deals, a music career and more — they've also been faced with the constant onslaught of negative comments.

"As long as I can remember, Dixie has had anxiety," said dad Marc D'Amelio, while mom Heidi D'Amelio added that the parents helped their daughter find a therapist to help with her mental health.

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Credit: Denise Crew/Hulu

But as the family became more famous, Heidi said it began to take a toll on Dixie's mental health.

"She was doing so much better and then the rise on social media was okay for a while and then it got really heavy," explained Heidi. "On the come up, people were rooting for her and Charli and then they got to a certain point and it got ugly."

Dixie's anxiety even began causing physical symptoms, including back pain, migraines and feelings of nauseousness.

"Tea-pages and negative comments and checking who is talking about me every day is a big part of my anxiety," she explained. "I do try to hide those feelings by putting out a strong face but I do get very upset."

And when she was asked to film a special "Day in the Life" video segment with Vogue, Marc said her anxiety got worse.

"Working with Vogue is absolutely insane, so I'm very excited," said Dixie.

But after the video was released in January, Dixie was bombarded with hateful comments. The 19-year-old broke down in tears after reading comments calling her "bratty," "irrelevant," and accusing her of "leeching" off of her sister's fame.

"It just makes me feel like I don't deserve anything," Dixie cried while talking to her parents. "I'm trying. I'm trying to do everything I can to better myself and it just gets worse."

Dixie said she feels like she is treated differently than other social media stars and has unfair expectations placed on her.

"Everyone just picks apart every single thing I do and the way I look," she said.

"It hurts so much," she continued. "Everyone else can show emotions or talk about things and everyone supports them but anytime I talk about literal s--- I've been through, it doesn't matter and it just turns into a joke."

The D'Amelio Show was first announced last December and takes a closer look into the lives of Dixie and Charli, 17, as well as their parents.