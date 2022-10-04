Charli D'Amelio Waffles About Moving In with Sister Dixie to Ease Her Separation Anxiety

In an exclusive clip of The D'Amelio Show, Dixie D'Amelio is ready to be roomies with her younger sister, but Charli D'Amelio isn't sure if she's ready to take the big step

By
Published on October 4, 2022 12:00 PM

Charli D'Amelio isn't in a rush to be on her own.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, Dixie D'Amelio, 21, asks younger sister Charli to move in with her.

"I was thinking since you've already been talking about moving when you turn 18 ... would you want to move in with me?" Dixie asks.

She then says in a confessional interview, "I'm looking to move. I've been on my own for a little over a year-and-a-half and it made me grow up in a lot of ways. But also, I was very lonely."

"I love my apartment but I think it's time to move on," she adds.

Dixie then tells her sister, who has since turned 18: "We've lived together most of our lives and we know each other. We can be the most open and honest with other."

"Charli and I are really close," she later tells the cameras. "We're the most supportive of each other, I think. I trust her a lot. I know she would never do anything to hurt me."

Offering Charli another selling point, Dixie says, "Also we used to hang out all the time and we don't see each other as much anymore."

"I just thought it'd be easy," she adds.

The D'Amelio Show
Hulu

Charli breaks her silence and confesses: "I feel like I don't know yet if I'm ready to move out."

In March, Charli told PEOPLE that she had moved out of her parents' home. But she still only lives two minutes away.

"I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I've seen them every single day. I don't know what to do without my parents," she said at the time. "I literally moved, like, two minutes away and I'm like, 'I miss you.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Charli D'Amelio Moves Out of Her Parents' House but Says, 'I've Seen Them Every Single Day'

The D'Amelio Show was renewed for a second season last November. The new installment premiered on Sept. 28.

According to a press release, season 1 of The D'Amelio Show set a new viewership record on Hulu as the most-watched unscripted series among all first-season unscripted subscription titles for the month following its September 2021 premiere.

Charli previously told PEOPLE that she saw the series as an opportunity to show viewers a different side of herself.

"I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down," she said ahead of the season 1 premiere. "I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family. I'm just really excited for everyone to see that perspective."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The D'Amelio Show drop Wednesdays on Hulu.

Related Articles
Dixie D'Amelio
Dixie and Charli D'Amelio's Reality Series 'The D'Amelio Show' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu 
Charli D'Amelio
Charli D'Amelio Moves Out of Her Parents' House, But Says, 'I've Seen Them Every Single Day'
dancing with the stars officail portraits
Charli D'Amelio Says 'Dancing with the Stars' Is Reconnecting Her to a Part of Herself She 'Lost'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 24: Charli D'amelio and Landon Barker are seen on August 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Charli D'Amelio Says Boyfriend Landon Barker's Dad Travis Barker 'Let Me in with Open Arms'
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
The D'Amelios on Navigating Fame — and Starting a New Chapter: We 'Always Have Each Other'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/Shutterstock (12958147ul) Charli D'Amelio 28th annual amfAR Gala, Arrivals, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 26 May 2022
Charli D'Amelio Says She Had to Stop Reading Comments About Herself Online to Preserve Her Mental Health
Heidi D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio, Charli D'Amelio, and Marc D’Amelio attend the 2022 Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on April 09, 2022 in Santa Monica, California.
All About Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 10: Noah Beck (L) and Dixie D'Amelio attend iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 on December 10, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Dixie D'Amelio Says She and Noah Beck Are 'So Much Happier' Since Taking Relationship Offline
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon (Whom Tyra Banks Called Logan) Cheer on Charli D'Amelio on Dancing with the Stars
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and His Son Landon Cheer on Charli D'Amelio in 'DWTS' Audience
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Premiere Party”
Here's Exactly How You Can Watch 'Dancing with the Stars' This Season
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Bond Night” – MARK BALLAS, CHARLI D’AMELIO
Charli D'Amelio Admits She Was Nervous Having Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in 'DWTS' Audience
Heidi D'Amelio and Charli D'Amelio
Heidi and Charli D'Amelio Get Real About Competing on 'DWTS' : 'There Can Only Be One Winner'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 09: Dixie D'Amelio attends Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Fête Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary at Bloomingdale's 59th Street Store on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Dixie D'Amelio Debuts Buzzed Head on Red Carpet: 'I Just Want to Restart'
Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown Discuss Best Way to Tell Other Wives of Their Split
'Sister Wives' : Kody Brown Recalls the Moment He Knew Christine Was 'Serious' About Leaving Him
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Look into Son's Birth as She Puts Tristan Thompson 'Trauma' Behind Her
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: (L-R) Charli D'Amelio and Heidi D'Amelio attend TIME Women Of The Year at Spago L'extérieur on March 08, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Charli D'Amelio and Mom Heidi Join 'Dancing with the Stars' as the Show's First Mother-Daughter Duo