Charli D'Amelio Waffles About Moving In with Sister Dixie to Ease Her Separation Anxiety

Charli D'Amelio isn't in a rush to be on her own.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode of Hulu's The D'Amelio Show, Dixie D'Amelio, 21, asks younger sister Charli to move in with her.

"I was thinking since you've already been talking about moving when you turn 18 ... would you want to move in with me?" Dixie asks.

She then says in a confessional interview, "I'm looking to move. I've been on my own for a little over a year-and-a-half and it made me grow up in a lot of ways. But also, I was very lonely."

"I love my apartment but I think it's time to move on," she adds.

Dixie then tells her sister, who has since turned 18: "We've lived together most of our lives and we know each other. We can be the most open and honest with other."

"Charli and I are really close," she later tells the cameras. "We're the most supportive of each other, I think. I trust her a lot. I know she would never do anything to hurt me."

Offering Charli another selling point, Dixie says, "Also we used to hang out all the time and we don't see each other as much anymore."

"I just thought it'd be easy," she adds.

Hulu

Charli breaks her silence and confesses: "I feel like I don't know yet if I'm ready to move out."

In March, Charli told PEOPLE that she had moved out of her parents' home. But she still only lives two minutes away.

"I literally just moved out like three days ago, and I've seen them every single day. I don't know what to do without my parents," she said at the time. "I literally moved, like, two minutes away and I'm like, 'I miss you.'"

RELATED VIDEO: Charli D'Amelio Moves Out of Her Parents' House but Says, 'I've Seen Them Every Single Day'

The D'Amelio Show was renewed for a second season last November. The new installment premiered on Sept. 28.

According to a press release, season 1 of The D'Amelio Show set a new viewership record on Hulu as the most-watched unscripted series among all first-season unscripted subscription titles for the month following its September 2021 premiere.

Charli previously told PEOPLE that she saw the series as an opportunity to show viewers a different side of herself.

"I feel like we're all really excited for people to see what goes on when we put the phone down," she said ahead of the season 1 premiere. "I feel like throughout this entire journey — it happened so fast — that we still have to figure out how we're supposed to do this. There's no rulebook, there's no guidebook, so it's kind of us just trying to figure out where we stand and how we deal with this as family. I'm just really excited for everyone to see that perspective."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

New episodes of The D'Amelio Show drop Wednesdays on Hulu.