The CW Renews The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, Legacies, Nancy Drew and 8 Other Series

The CW has renewed a whopping 13 returning series for the 2020-2021 TV season.

On Tuesday, the network announced that all of its current series have been granted early renewals, including remaining Arrowverse series The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and new addition Batwoman, plus Riverdale, The Vampire Diaries spinoff Legacies, Dynasty, All American, Charmed, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, and new series Nancy Drew. Plus, a month ahead of its midseason premiere, Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene has received an order for 13 additional scripts.

“These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season,” CW boss Mark Pedowitz said in a statement. “We’ve been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we’re already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman.”

This is a strong show of support from The CW for all its current series as the network is entering a new chapter without many of its fan-favorite shows. Supernatural, flagship Arrowverse series Arrow, and The 100 are all ending this season, and iZombie and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend aired their final seasons in 2019.

The Flash will return for season 7, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl will return for season 6, Riverdale will return for season 5, Black Lightning and Dynasty will return for season 4, Legacies, Roswell, New Mexico, Charmed, All American, and In the Dark will return for season 3, and Batwoman and Nancy Drew will return for season 2 with specific premiere dates to be announced at a later time. The midseason debut of new Archie Comics series Katy Keene airs Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. on The CW.

