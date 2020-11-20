The CW’s Black Lightning to End with Season 4

Black Lightning is coming to an end, the CW announced Friday.

The superhero drama will conclude with its upcoming fourth season, set to premiere in February 2021. Though the network did not give a reason for the series’ end, showrunner Salim Akil released a statement thanking the cast, crew and fans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black women would be a unique addition to the superhero genre,” the statement said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

He continued, “The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined: Black people want to see themselves in all their complexities.”

Image zoom Credit: Jace Downs/The CW

Image zoom Credit: Steve Dietl/The CW

The show stars Cress Williams as retired superhero Black Lighting, alongside China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, Marvin Jones III, Damon Gupton, James Remar, Jordan Calloway, and Chantal Thuy.

“Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible,” Akil’s statement said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of superheroes to life for the culture.”

Image zoom Credit: Annette Brown/The CW

Image zoom Credit: Mark Hill/The CW

The news of Black Lightning’s end comes about a week after the CW announced that Akil would be developing a spin-off of the show centered on villain Painkiller, played by Calloway. The new story will be introduced sometime during season 4, according to Deadline.