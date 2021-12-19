The Crown Wraps Season 5 Early for Holiday Break as COVID-19 Cases Surge on Set: Report

A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety that The Crown shut down production "one day earlier than planned" for the holidays, following reports of multiple COVID-19 cases on set

The cast and crew of The Crown reportedly took off early for the holidays after several people on set tested positive for COVID-19.

Although it's unclear how many cases were reported or whether any of the actors tested positive, the Emmy Award-winning show shut down production slightly ahead of schedule for the break, a spokesperson for Netflix told Variety. The Daily Mail previously reported that eight crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Crown finished filming one day earlier than planned for the Christmas break following a few positive cases within the team, thus ensuring others' safety and so that everyone on production can enjoy a festive break with their loved ones," the streaming giant told Variety on Friday.

Production is expected to resume in January, although an exact return date is not yet known. Filming for season 5 previously began in July. A representative for Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The shutdown comes after the real Queen Elizabeth decided to cancel the royal family's annual pre-Christmas luncheon at Windsor Castle for the second year in a row, as the U.K. and the rest of the world experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the omicron variant.

RELATED VIDEO: Josh O'Connor Says He Turned Off The Crown Cast Text Chain For Emmys Night

Seasons 1 through 4 of The Crown are now streaming on Netflix. Season 5 is expected to premiere in November 2022.