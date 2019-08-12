The Crown: Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date with New Teaser

Olivia Colman is taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy

By Aurelie Corinthios
August 12, 2019 10:32 AM

The countdown to the return of The Crown is officially on.

Netflix announced Monday that season 3 of the royal drama will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17.  A new teaser also offers a glimpse of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II as she takes over the role from Claire Foy.

Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

The new season will also star Tobias Menzies (of Game of Thrones and Outlander), who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

RELATED: Olivia Colman Returns to The Crown After Oscar Win – See Her as a Middle-Aged Queen Elizabeth!

The third season, which spans 1964-1977, also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 3 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 17.

Advertisement

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.