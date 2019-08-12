The Crown: Netflix Announces Season 3 Premiere Date with New Teaser

The countdown to the return of The Crown is officially on.

Netflix announced Monday that season 3 of the royal drama will premiere Sunday, Nov. 17. A new teaser also offers a glimpse of Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II as she takes over the role from Claire Foy.

Image zoom Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

The new season will also star Tobias Menzies (of Game of Thrones and Outlander), who is replacing Matt Smith as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter taking over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

RELATED: Olivia Colman Returns to The Crown After Oscar Win – See Her as a Middle-Aged Queen Elizabeth!

The third season, which spans 1964-1977, also stars Ben Daniels as Tony Armstrong-Jones, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 3 of The Crown hits Netflix on Nov. 17.