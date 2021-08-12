Emma Corrin Talks 'Ongoing' Journey Since Coming Out as Queer: 'I'm Still Figuring It All Out'

Emma Corrin poses on stage to celebrate the opening of "Anna X" at the Harold Pinter Theatre on July 15, 2021 in London, England.

Emma Corrin's journey since coming out as queer is ongoing.

The Crown star, 25, opened up about the importance of continuing the conversation around gender identity while speaking to ITV Granada Reports on Thursday.

"I think visibility is key with these things," they said. "I mean, I felt it because I think my journey's been a long one and has still got a [long] way to go. I think that, you know, we're so used to defining ourselves — and that's the way, sadly, society works — is within these binaries and it's taken me a long time to realize that I exist somewhere in between, and I'm still not sure where that is yet."

"When I started posting about it, obviously, it felt very sort of scary and revealing and I wasn't sure whether it was the right thing to do. But the feedback I got from other people in the queer community has been wonderful. You know, it's like, great and it's something to be celebrated," the English star added.

Corrin said they're "still figuring it all out" when it comes to their identity, but they believe that's "kind of the point."

"There's no fixed identity, especially for, like, people in the queer community," they continued. "It's going to be an ongoing journey but yeah, I hope that sharing [my truth] helps people."

Corrin additionally promoted the candid ITV Granada Reports interview on their Instagram Story Thursday. "First time addressing my queerness and my journey on TV was scary! But visibility is key," they wrote, adding multiple rainbow emoji.

Emma Corrin/Instagram Credit: Emma Corrin/Instagram

Corrin came out as queer in April. At the time, the actor shared photos on Instagram from their Pop Magazine photoshoot and wrote: "ur fave queer bride."

Months later, Corrin posted three black-and-white images of themself in a chest binder from gc2b. Chest binders are usually worn by transgender and non-binary people to help compress their chest.

"Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap," Corrin wrote alongside the photos in July. "Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."