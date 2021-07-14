The actress came out as queer earlier this year

The Crown's Emma Corrin Steps Out in London with Art Director Ibby Njoya

Emma Corrin may have a new significant other in their life.

The Crown star, 25, stepped out in London on Monday with set designer and art director Ibrahim "Ibby" Njoya. The pair dressed casually as they walked hand in hand on their stroll through the U.K. city.

Reps for Corrin did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier this year, Corrin came out as queer while sharing images on Instagram from their Pop Magazine photoshoot. "ur fave queer bride," they captioned the April post.

The duo's sighting also comes shortly after Corrin shared several intimate images of themselves wearing a chest binder on July 5.

In the three black-and-white photos, Corrin poses while showcasing their chest binder from gc2b. The item is typically worn by transgender and non-binary individuals as a way to compress their chest.

"Some time before I bought my first proper binder, messing around with @sirdavidsimon, we used boxing wrap," Corrin captioned the post. "Thanks for capturing this with me, very intimate, very new, very cool."

Corrin continued, "It's all a journey right. Lots of twists and turns and change and that's ok! Embrace it. Bind safely, find what works for you — I use binders from @gc2b :) and @spectrumoutfitters is great too shorts are from @danielwfletcher."

Corrin's post generated praise from fans and celebrities alike. While Jennifer Garner commented with three black heart emojis, singer Paloma Faith said that Corrin's photos are "beautiful." 13 Reasons Why alum Tommy Dorfman wrote: "I love you so much."

Corrin previously noted their gender pronouns as she/they in their Instagram bio, before removing them from the account shortly after, according to Elle.

Corrin is best known for starring on The Crown as the late Princess Diana. They joined the acclaimed Netflix series in its fourth season, which premiered last November.

On Tuesday, Corrin received an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actress in a drama category for the role.

"'It Is Absolutely Essential That I See The Queen!'" they said in a statement shared with PEOPLE while quoting their character. "Huge congratulations to my wonderful co-star and mentor Olivia Colman. It's an unbelievable honour to be nominated in this category alongside you and such other wonderfully talented actors."