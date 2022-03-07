The Courtship's Suitors on 'Learning a Different Approach to Dating' in Regency-era Reality Show

Daniel Bochicchio and Jaquan Holland, who are suitors on The Courtship, tell PEOPLE exclusively about their experience vying for heroine Nicole Remy's heart

The men of The Courtship learned a lot about dating during their time on the series — and they had a lot of fun while doing it!

Premiering on NBC Sunday, the Bachelor meets Bridgerton-style reality series follows a group of eligible suitors vying for heroine Nicole Remy's heart. While doing so, the leading lady and the contestants will be transported back to England's Regency era to embrace a more traditional form of dating.

Two of Nicole's suitors, Daniel Bochicchio and Jaquan Holland, tell PEOPLE exclusively about the biggest lessons they learned about dating while partaking in the unique experiment.

"I think courting made it more interesting because it's just a different approach to dating," Daniel says. "I think it made it more fun because you had to win the hearts of her family also, not just one person. Also, they had to approve of you. So it was just a different approach to our standard dating."

Daniel says "learning a different approach to dating and just being away from the hustle and bustle" was something he "really appreciated" from his experience as well.

As for Jaquan, he really enjoyed the interpersonal aspect of it all.

"Coming back here [to normalcy], it's like, we really need to start speaking to people and really getting to know people," he says. "Because now, with the age of social media and always [being] on our phones, I feel like we don't really take the time out to really get to know someone. People love to judge other people but [they're] not really getting to know them because you're just on your phone."

But Jaquan says it was also a "different world" having to adapt to the Regency era way of life.

"We go from having to learn about etiquette and horse riding. Then certain things that we're doing, archery and stuff like that, isn't normal things that a lot of us would do," he says, adding that "it was definitely all new but it was fun" as it "helped a lot of us to open up and to be comfortable with being uncomfortable."

All in all, it was the little things occurring throughout that proved to be most rewarding for the gents.

Daniel reveals that "getting into wardrobe" each day was "always fun" for the suitors. According to Jaquan, the show's crew "spoiled" them during this process.

"When it's time to do the cravat, we would leave that alone and we'll just come out and be like [waiting] for them to do it," he says. "We would just line up and they'll just do it for us."

Adds Daniel, "Every day in wardrobe was hilarious."

Teasing what's to come this season, Daniel says there are "a lot of exciting things that happen."

"Just be ready to expect a lot of laughs, a lot of drama," Daniel continues.

"A lot of people are going to compare it to Bridgerton and The Bachelorette," Jaquan adds. "Those shows, in their own right, are really good shows, but this is completely different. The world is going to love this show. It brings you everything."