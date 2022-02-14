The Courtship Reality Dating Show Explores Love Connections in the Regency-era — Watch First Trailer

NBC is putting a Regency-era twist on the search to find love in a new reality dating series — and PEOPLE has the first look on Valentine's Day.

The Courtship will follow a group of eligible bachelors who will be transported to the Regency-era to compete for one woman's heart.

In the exclusive first trailer, Nicole Remy, the heroine described as "a modern girl tired of modern dating," says she's "ready" to meet The One — and she's willing to see if love can be found the old way.

"You're going to be choosing the gentleman that you want to spend the rest of your life with," says host Rick Edwards.

"Transported to a Regency-style England, a group of eligible hopeful suitors will have to win the heart of our heroine, and her court," a series description reads. "Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made of."

The trailer introduces audiences to some of the 16 men who intend to woo Nicole through courting gestures and an assortment of activities, from ballroom dancing to carriage rides and masquerade balls. She even shares a kiss with a suitor or two.

Not only do the men have to impress Nicole, they also have to win the approval of Nicole's court which consists of her father, Claude, her mother, Claire, her sister, Danie, and her best friend, Tessa.

Those competing for Nicole's heart include Mr. Daniel Bochicchio from Staten Island, New York; Mr. Giuseppe Castronovo from Point Pleasant, New Jersey; Mr. Lincoln Chapman from Nashville, Tennessee; Mr. Christian Lee Cones from Los Angeles; Mr. Lewis Echavarria from Miami, Florida; Mr. Jaquan Holland from Los Angeles; Mr. Daniel "Dan" Hunter from Los Angeles; Mr. Derek Kesseler from Vancouver, British Columbia; Capt. Danny Kim from Seoul, South Korea; Mr. Alex "Achilles" King from San Diego, California; Mr. Chandler "Chan" Luxe from West Hollywood, California; Mr. Charlie Mumbray from Kent, England; Mr. Peter Saffa from Defiance, Missouri; Dr. Jarrett Schanzer from Miami, Florida; Mr. Nate Shanklin from Sacramento, California; and Mr. Caleb Ward from Hampton, Virginia.

The Courtship was first announced in July as a show for NBC Universal's streaming service, Peacock. It previously borrowed part of its original name from author Jane Austen's Regency-era novel, Pride & Prejudice, before the title was changed to The Courtship. The show's premise is similar to popular Netflix series Bridgerton and the long-running Bachelor franchise.