Formerly known as Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, NBC's The Courtship is set to premiere on March 6

Bridgerton Meets The Bachelor in NBC's Regency-Era Dating Reality Show The Courtship, Coming in March

NBC's new Regency-era reality series is just weeks away from hitting the screen.

The Courtship, which was formerly titled Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, announced a March 6 premiere date.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As viewers first learned last July, the upcoming show centers around a woman who is "looking for her duke" and will subsequently embark upon "the ultimate social experiment in romance" to do so.

Taking a page from the season 1 premise of Netflix's Bridgerton, The Courtship will follow a group of "eligible hopeful suitors" will be transported to a Regency-style England as they compete "to win the heart of our heroine, and her court."

bridgeton Regé-Jean Page as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton | Credit: netflix

"Housed in a castle on the countryside, set on a beautiful backdrop of rolling hills, the heroine and suitors will experience that with which dreams are made," Peacock stated in a press release.

The heroine and her suitors will "be immersed in a time-traveling quest for love" as they participate in activities including carriage rides, boat rides, archery and crafting handwritten letters for communication. At the end of the competition, the leading lady and her contenders will discover if this experience will bring them true love.

While the show initially borrowed part of its name from author Jane Austen's Regency-era novel, Pride & Prejudice, its premise is still similar to that of Bridgerton.

RELATED VIDEO: Bridgerton Renewed for Seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the popular Netflix drama that debuted in December 2020, Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) struggles to find a suitor for marriage after making her debut in London society. She eventually hatches up a scheme with Simon Bassett, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) to attract potential contenders. But eventually, Daphne and the Duke fall in love.

Season 2 of Bridgerton, which will focus on Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), is set to be released on Netflix on March 25. The show was also given an early order for seasons 3 and 4 in April 2021.