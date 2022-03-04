The Courtship's Nicole Remy Says Her 'Connections Were Deeper' Without Modern 'Distractions'

Nicole Remy got to embark on a unique experience on The Courtship.

The new NBC series, premiering on Sunday, sees heroine Remy as she's transported back to England's Regency era to embrace a more traditional form of dating. A group of eligible suitors vies for her heart as a result, putting their best foot forward as they court her using methods of the past.

Its arrival comes amid the popularity of Netflix's period drama Bridgerton and also boasts a moderate Bachelor-inspired formula.

The former Seattle Seahawks Dancer tells PEOPLE exclusively that adjusting to this now-unconventional style of dating, particularly within the age of swipe left, swipe right culture, was a challenge in itself.

"It was different because we don't normally get courted in everyday life. I'm not used to guys meeting my parents on a first date. I'm not used to going on a boat ride or a carriage ride for a date or doing archery," she says. "I'm used to going in a bar, grabbing a drink and going out after, you know what I mean?"

Adds Remy, "This is so different and because it's so different, I felt like I was happy about it, but at the same time, I was like, 'Am I really going to find a connection?'"

Fortunately for the leading lady, she discovered that there are benefits to kicking it old school.

"What I found was that because all those distractions were taken away, my connections were deeper because of that. It was beautiful," says Remy.

"I didn't have social media. I didn't have my phone. I have electronics. I really was able to just be open to finding love in a way that felt more pure and simple and without distraction and without having to worry about my job at the time," she continues. "Everything about it was setting me up for success."

Consequently, Remy admits she "developed really strong connections with multiple guys there," which was one of her "biggest fears" going into filming. But it's also made her more optimistic about finding love.

"I'm much more hopeful. My dating experience has mostly been on apps or trying to date during a pandemic, which is not easy. And being able to go back and focus on chivalry and focus on romance and simple things, take away distractions, I felt like anybody could find love in this environment, I really do," she says. 'It's fostering those deeper connections, and they're just more raw and real. And I have a lot more hope moving into dating in the modern world."

Reverting to past dating norms for a reality series is uncommon, but so is prominently featuring a Black love story — an area that's lacking across the genre. On a deeper note, a 2010 Pew Research Center report even indicated that Black women, in particular, are less likely to wed.

Addressing the matter, Remy says she does "feel the weight and the gravity of this monumental decision" for a major network to kick off its first season with a Black lead finding love. But she says she's "grateful for the opportunity," nonetheless.

"I want little girls that look like me, Haitian, Black, anybody that's never felt loved, beautiful or desired to watch this and think I can do that one day. And actually, I can do it today," she continues. "It doesn't necessarily have to be in a horse and carriage in the UK, but I can bring it to my everyday life. And I hope that people, everybody can relate to that feeling of not feeling wanted or desired or valued."

Going forward, Remy wants to "make it more common" to see Black love stories in all their many facets.

"Let's normalize it. Let's talk about it. Let's value that," she adds. "I feel like having this opportunity is everything to me because if I can make one little girl smile and make her feel beautiful, I've done my job."