The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries 'Best Friend' Brad James: 'It Was Magical'

The couple began dating in 2019 after they met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta

Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James have officially tied the knot!

On Saturday, the 42-year-old The Cosby Show star revealed in an Instagram post that she and her actor beau, 40, said "I do" in an intimate ceremony late last month.

Sharing a series of photographs from her nuptials — which included shots featuring Ella, the 4-year-old daughter she shares with ex-husband Ed Hartwell — Pulliam began the caption of her post, writing, "Last week my life forever changed … I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!"

Noting that the ceremony "wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning," the actress continued, "Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!"

"... Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!!" Pulliam added. "Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤️ #TheJamesBond."

Brad James and Keshia Knight Pulliam

On his respective Instagram page, James also shared a carousel of shots from the couple's special day.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step..." he began his caption. "I'm grateful to take mine with you.. my friend, my counselor, business partner, travel buddy, co-parent, trip advisor, lover, movie critic, negotiator, ride not die-er, designated driver (even tho I'm a better driver) chef, spiritual healer, and so much more..."

"I love you eternally, and gift you with my tribe and family who will protect and support you and our family by any means necessary," James continued, adding the hashtag "#TheJamesBond" in his post, just as Pulliam did.

In the comments section, Pulliam wrote, "I love you to life husband!!! #Forever ❤️❤️❤️."

Pulliam began dating James in 2019 after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta.

"Honestly we just hit it off," Pulliam previously said of first meeting her now-husband. "We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking."

Back in December, a rep for the actress told PEOPLE exclusively that James had popped the question earlier that month in Atlanta with a custom diamond eternity band made by Fevzi, of Aydin Jewelers.

At the time, the couple celebrated with immediate family during a "magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love" courtesy of event planner Scoobie West. "Keshia and Brad are excited to find their happily ever after," added her rep then.