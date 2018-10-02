They're Back! First The Conners Promo Shows Roseanne's Family Hasn't Changed One Bit

It’s business as usual for the Conners family.

A new promo for the upcoming premiere of The Conners was released Monday, reintroducing fans to the characters returning to the Roseanne spin-off that was greenlit in June after series creator and star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet compared former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, to an ape.

Set to the song “Life Is a Highway,” the clip begs the question “what’s next” for the beloved family? Well, if the teaser is any indication, they haven’t changed one bit.

“I thought we should talk about a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas,” says Laurie Metcalf‘s character Jackie Harris.

“Oh, I say we follow the Conners’ traditions and spend every dime we have on Halloween and have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with,” responds Sara Gilbert‘s character Darlene.

Along with Metcalf and Gilbert, John Goodman, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman will also reprise their famous roles.

Though not much has been revealed about The Conners, ABC previously announced that the network will be airing a total of 10 episodes that will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

In August, Goodman hinted that Barr’s character will be dead in the forthcoming series — a plotline that Barr recently confirmed.

During an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away over the weekend, Barr said her character will die of an overdose. “Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose,” she said.

Barr admitted she was unhappy with the way the writers apparently decided to end her character’s arc. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show,” she said. But the actress said she’s come to terms with the show moving on without her. “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she said. “There’s no fight left.”

Actors Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who played the titular character’s grandchildren in the most recent season of the show, will continue in their roles.

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.