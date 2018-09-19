The first promo for The Conners has been released — and there are no spoilers for what’s to come.

On Tuesday, ABC released a 15-second video and 30-second audio, reminding fans and audiences of the characters returning to the spin-off that was greenlit in June, three weeks after series creator and star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet compared former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is African American, to an ape.

In the 30-second promo, released on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, the network only uses one-liners from two episodes of Roseanne season 10 — episode 2 titled “Dress to Impress” and episode 7 titled “Go Cubs” — to reintroduce the main cast.

John Goodman‘s character, patriarch Dan Conner, kicks off the teaser with a quote from episode 7, saying: “11:00 a.m. beer, huh? Well, it’s 9:00 a.m. somewhere. Pass one over.”

He’s followed by Laurie Metcalf‘s character Jackie Harris, who repeats an episode 2 blurb: “You think I’m smart, don’t you? Yeah.”

Then the adult Conner children are reintroduced in order by oldest to youngest with actress Lecy Goranson’s episode 2 Becky remark, “I’m 33 and I’m the baby of the family,” followed by Sara Gilbert‘s character Darlene saying, “Oh, I love this game. If you’re 33, can I be an astronaut?” from that same scene.

Lastly, an episode 7 quote from D.J., the youngest Conner child and only son portrayed by Michael Fishman, rounds out the preview: “Dad, I’ve been out here watching you rebuild bikes and drink since I was 5. I’m real good at both now.”

Before The Conners logo is revealed, the words “What’s Next?” appear on the screen.

Though not much has been revealed about The Conners, ABC previously announced that the network will be airing a total of 10 episodes that will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

In August, Goodman hinted that Barr’s character will be dead in the forthcoming series — a plotline that Barr recently confirmed.

During an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away over the weekend, Barr said her character will die of an overdose. “Oh ya, they killed her. They have her die of an opioid overdose,” she said.

Barr admitted she was unhappy with the way the writers apparently decided to end her character’s arc. “It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show,” she said. But the actress said she’s come to terms with the show moving on without her. “There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she said. “There’s no fight left.”

Actors Jayden Rey, Ames McNamara and Emma Kenney, who played the titular character’s grandchildren in the most recent season of the show, will continue in their roles.

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.