In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s episode of The Conners, Darlene (Sara Gilbert) continues to struggle with the major decision of choosing between two men she loves: David (Johnny Galecki) or Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

“Like, I know it’s wrong, but I like David and I like Ben,” Darlene tells Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) in the clip. “And I have to decide who I’m going to spend the rest of my life with.”

Last season, Darlene began second guessing her move to Chicago with Ben after David professed his love for her.

“Well, let’s talk about it and maybe I can help you,” Jackie responds. “Pick Ben. Ben challenges you, he’s financially stable. He’ll be a fantastic partner. David is sweet, but you’ve already gone down that road.”

“But he’s the father of my children and he’s really stepping up and showing up for us,” Darlene says.

“So buy him a ‘No. 1 Dad’ T-shirt as a parting gift and then go be with Ben,” says Jackie.

“And the sex has got to be fantastic,” she adds.

In April, Gilbert confirmed on-air that she was leaving The Talk to focus on her career as an actress and producer.

“I’m nervous. This is hard to do and something that I have been struggling with for a while and going back and forth. But I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of the season,” she said.

“I obviously love it here and like I said, this was extremely difficult. Last season, I did The Conners, as you know, and was also producing, and here, and I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also if I’m being honest about it, I think my life was slightly out of balance and I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, and time for myself,” she added. “And as I’ve continued on, I’m starting to develop more things to produce and I’m having opportunities to act, and I’m just feeling like I don’t know how I’m going to do it. I was looking at the next six months and just thinking, ‘There’s no time.’ I’ll look at even just small things in my life — my youngest is 4 years old and I still haven’t made his baby book.”

In May, CBS announced that Marie Osmond would replace Gilbert for the show’s tenth season, which premiered in September. She joins Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba as the full lineup.

The Conners airs Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.