'Beloved' The Conners Crew Member Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' on Set

A crew member on The Conners has died on set, PEOPLE has confirmed.

"With heavy hearts we regret to confirm that a member of our technical crew suffered a fatal medical event today," a rep for Werner Entertainment, which produces the ABC sitcom, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "He was a much loved member of The Conners and Roseanne families for over 25 years. As we remember our beloved colleague, we ask that you respect the privacy of his family and loved ones as they begin their grieving process."

The man was on a catwalk at the CBS Studio Center Thursday when he suffered a medical emergency, TMZ reported. Studio paramedics were called but were unable to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the outlet.

The show was retitled The Conners after Barr was fired, and her character was written off after dying of an opioid overdose.

