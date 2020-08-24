The two-night limited series, adapted from former FBI Director James Comey's book, premieres in September

Brendan Gleeson Transforms into Donald Trump in The Comey Rule Trailer: 'I Need Loyalty'

The first full-length trailer for Showtime's The Comey Rule is here, teasing Brendan Gleeson's unsettling and uncanny portrayal of President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Showtime released an extended look at the upcoming two-part, four-hour limited series, starring Gleeson as Trump and Jeff Daniels as former FBI Director James Comey. The series — based on Comey's 2018 memoir, A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, as well as additional interviews with a number of key players — explores the turbulent events surrounding the 2016 presidential election and its aftermath. (Comey was abruptly fired by Trump in 2017; his book recounts his tumultuous stint as FBI Director, as well as his ousting.)

The trailer opens 15 days before the election, with the FBI combing through hundreds of thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails as they work to determine Russia's interference.

"This was not espionage," Daniels' Comey says. "This was an attack."

The trailer also teases a chilling one-on-one dinner between Trump and Comey after the election.

"Nobody gets treated as unfairly as I do. It's disgraceful," Gleeson's Trump says. "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty."

In addition to Daniels and Gleeson, the series also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Barack Obama.

Per the official description, rather than a biopic of one man, The Comey Rule "tells the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course."