Brendan Gleeson Steps Into the Role of Donald Trump in First Trailer for Showtime's The Comey Rule

Brendan Gleeson's transformation into the 45th president of the United States can finally be watched.

On Wednesday, Showtime dropped the first trailer for The Comey Rule, a limited miniseries starring Gleeson as Donald Trump and Jeff Daniels as former FBI director James Comey.

While the 30-second teaser only features glimpses of Gleason's Trump, Daniels' Comey and the president sit down for dinner in the trailer when Gleason tells him, "I need loyalty."

The teaser ends with Gleason whispering in Daniels' ear in a raspy voice as Trump, "Really looking forward to working with you. Let's take a picture."

Based on Comey's memoir A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership, The Comey Rule centers around the struggle for power between Trump and Comey in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election.

The two-part, four-hour limited series is slated to air ahead of the November 2020 presidential election on consecutive nights: Sept. 27 and Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Showtime, the first part of the series will examine the FBI's investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and their impact on the 2016 election. The latter will focus on the relationship between Trump and Comey during the first months of Trump's presidency.

In addition to Comey's book, the miniseries also takes source material from more than a year of additional interviews with a number of key principals.

Per the logline, the series "is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course."

Adapted for the screen and directed by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Billy Ray, The Comey Rule also stars Holly Hunter as former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Patrice Comey, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper, Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Amy Seimetz as former FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Peter Coyote as Robert Mueller and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Barack Obama.

Image zoom Jeff Daniels as James Comey in The Comey Rule Showtime

Since his firing, Comey has been outspoken against Trump, calling him “morally unfit to be president” in a 2018 interview.

During a CNN town hall in 2019, Comey spoke out against Trump once again, saying that he would canvass for Democrats in the upcoming 2020 election even though he used to be a Republican.