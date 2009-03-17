The City: Whitney Port & Jay Lyon Split

They’ve had a roller-coaster relationship since their romance heated up on The City, but Whitney decided it was time to be on her own on the show’s season finale.

Still in shock from Jay‘s bombshell news that he was ending their relationship before going on tour, Whitney’s head was clearly not on her job. And Olivia — hoping to score a spot as a liaison for DVF’s London division — took full advantage of that.

While picking accessories for the runway looks for New York Fashion Week, Olivia asked Whitney why she seemed down. Whit opened up about her breakup, but Olivia snapped that she was “incredibly immature” for bringing it up in the workplace. (The question remains why she bothered to ask what was wrong in the first place.)

Needing a real friend, Whitney called Lauren (making her first appearance on The City) in L.A. “I just feel really lost,” she said. “I just don’t know if I made the right decision about coming here.” A compassionate Lauren advised her to stay focused on what she came to New York to do.

As Whitney tried to find her footing, Adam went to Erin‘s job to confront her about meddling in his relationship with Allie. When Allie learned about their fight, she headed to Adam’s job at Il Bastardo to confront him. Crying it “hurts so bad” to hear the rumors about his infidelity, Adam insisted she would “never, ever hear something like that again. You’re my one true love.” And they sealed their reconciliation with a kiss.

Meanwhile, backstage at the DVF Fashion Week show, Whitney finally confronted Olivia about stealing credit for pulling the Elle cover look. “I’ll be more than happy to give you recognition. I thought I did, but I’ll be more than happy to give you more if you want,” a hardly contrite Olivia snapped, before turning on her heels and walking away.

Later at the Fashion Week afterparty, Diane von Furstenberg noticed Whitney sitting alone. After spilling about her breakup with Jay, the designer gave her some sage advice: “the most important relationship in your life is the relationship you have with yourself.”

While she mulled over those words, Jay called to tell Whitney he was back in town — and standing outside the DVF studio. And in an ever-inconvenient moment, Olivia stopped her on her way out to gloat that she’d been chosen for the London liaison role.

Down on the street, Jay admitted he’d made a mistake in breaking up with her and they shared a long hug. But then Whitney told him it was “too little too late.” “I was falling in love with you. I lost myself in us,” she said. “I devoted so much to this that I didn’t really pay attention to what I set out to do. I just need to be on my own right now. I’m gonna do what I came here to do.”

And with a shocked Jay standing there, Whitney mustered the strength to walk away from him and back into DVF — and her future. — Serena Kappes