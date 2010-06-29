The City: Whitney and Roxy Fight Over Fashion

Any designer would strive to dress the next big artist, so when Whitney Port has the chance to work with an up-and-coming musician on The City she gets some help from pal Roxy Olin to style the look.

But when electro-pop artist Lights doesn’t like Whitney’s designs, the friends have a falling out. “She didn’t want to wear your clothes,” Roxy tells Whitney in a clip from the show. “There’s nothing I can do.”

“Did you not try anything else on her?” Whitney replies.

“I tried 10 different things on her. Her aesthetic and yours is very, very different,” Roxy continues. “A lot of your stuff is beautiful but it’s not grungy and she wants grungy.”

Whitney gets the final word in the scene when she tells Roxy, “I’m not the only person you’ll have to answer to – Kelly will be so pissed.” Yikes! You don’t want to upset Kelly Cutrone!

The City airs Tuesday (10:30 p.m.) on MTV.