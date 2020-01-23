The Circle's Shubham Reveals He's Met the Real Rebecca, Calls Seaburn a 'Best Friend for Life'

The Circle ‘s Shubham Goel has met the real Rebecca IRL — and it was BFFs at first sight.

Catching up with PeopleTV‘s Reality Check, the breakout star of the Netflix reality series revealed that his season-long friendship with Rebecca — who turned out to be her boyfriend, Seaburn Williams — translated outside of the show.

“I have met the real Rebecca, and I’ve hung out with Seaburn,” said Goel, 24. “We were actually in L.A., we were kicking it.”

He added: “Me and Seaburn, we’re gonna be best friends for life, so more of that to come.”

Goel also denied having a crush on the version of Rebecca played by Williams for the show.

“It was just a brother-sister thing, and I know so many people think it was more, but it wasn’t,” he said it. “I felt it. I was the one there.”

Added Goel: “For me, we built this whole genuine friendship. … Our brother-sister thing was so pure — the only difference was he was a guy instead of a girl, so what do I care?”

RELATED: Every Burning Question About Netflix’s The Circle, Answered by an Editor Who Visited the Set

Image zoom Shubham Goel, The Circle Netflix

Goel, who works in technology and came in second place on the show, previously told PEOPLE that he hates social media, despite being on a show built around the concept.

“Look, I was completely shocked at how far I got,” he said. “I’m so thankful to get so far, but for me, it was all about proving a point. … This wasn’t a reality show or game show for me — this was proving a point about the world we live in.”

In the end, Goel called his time on The Circle “insanely exciting” and “fulfilling.”

“There’s absolutely nothing I would do differently,” he said. “I was shocked by how many people agreed with me.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Shubham Goel, The Circle Netflix

RELATED: The Circle‘s Breakout Star Shubham Goel Says the Show Was ‘All About Proving a Point’

Joey Sasso, Goel’s best Circle friend and the season’s winner, told PEOPLE that “Shooby” is an “interesting person and his outlook on life and the way he looks at certain things and the modern world … I think that’s what makes him a really, really beautiful person.”

Said Goel: “I remember on the first day when I imploded and had a breakdown of a large magnitude, Joey was completely backing me up and supporting everything I said.”

Since The Circle finished filming in the U.K. last year, the players have all stayed in touch and are planning to get together in Miami soon.

“It’ll be cool just hanging out with everyone in the outside world,” Goel said earlier this month, noting that “when I look at Seaburn, I see Rebecca’s face a lot.”

The Circle is streaming now on Netflix.