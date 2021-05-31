The Circle Season 2 Winner DeLeesa St. Agathe and Husband Trevor Welcome Daughter Tori Sky: ‘We Needed You’

Deleesa St. Agathe and her husband Trevor St. Agathe are also parents to daughter Toni Abella

DeLeesa St. Agathe and her husband Trevor St. Agathe are officially a family of four!

The Circle season two winner announced on Monday that she gave birth to the couple's second child, a daughter named Tori Sky. The sweet girl joins big sister Toni Abella, born September 1, 2019.

"Welcome to the world Tori Sky....we needed you more than you'd ever know ♥️," DeLeesa wrote on Instagram, captioning a gallery of photos that included a snap of the now mother-of-two sleeping next to her newborn daughter, as well as a picture of Tori swaddled in a blue floral wrap with a matching headband.

Trevor posted a similar photo of Tori bundled up. He also posted a picture of him having skin-to-skin contact with his baby.

On the couple's family Instagram, DeLeesa and Trevor shared a picture of Toni Abella touching her baby sister.

The Circle star and her husband — whom she impersonated on the Netflix competition — received several comments of congratulations from Season 2 contestants.

"I LOVE YOU!!!! We got your back," Bryant Wood commented.

Terilisha wrote, "Welcome auntie baby!!! Seeing you prepare to come into this world was one of the most beautiful (and scary) things I've ever seen! DeLeesa I am so proud of you! You did so good 💪🏽💪🏽 Congratulations Trevor and Toni and Prince lol ... The Saint Family is growing 💝"

"AHHHHHHH CONGRATS!!!!! GORGEOUS!!!!" Chloe Veitch exclaimed.

Lisa Delcampo (a.k.a. Lance Bass) told the couple, "She is perfect!! ❤️❤️❤️."

"Congrats to y'all!! 😭🙌🏾," Courtney Revolution said.

Jack Atkins added, "Let's goooo! So pumped for you and DeLeesa Trev! Amazing family right there."

Deleesa St. Agathe Deleesa St. Agathe and Trevor St. Agathe with daughter Toni Abella | Credit: Deleesa St. Agathe/instagram

DeLeesa exclusively announced her pregnancy with PEOPLE earlier this month.

The Circle winner revealed she found out she was pregnant while filming the Netflix reality series.

"Before I left for the show, obviously, I knew I was going to be away for a long time. Me and my mans Trevor, we had a nice goodbye moment and that moment turned into this right here," she told PEOPLE. "I'm due in, like, a month and a half, and I found out while [filming]."

Deleesa St. Agathe Deleesa St. Agathe | Credit: Deleesa St. Agathe/instagram

She continued, "I took a pregnancy test while I was in The Circle in the apartment. I found out that I was freaking pregnant and it was crazy."