The Circle's Deleesa (a.k.a. Trevor) Says Her Husband Was 'Uncomfortable' Seeing Her Flirt with Chloe

This post contains spoilers from Wednesday's season 2 finale of The Circle.

Following a season filled with game-changing surprises and twists, Netflix's The Circle has found its second-ever winner in Deleesa St. Agathe — a woman who played the game as her husband, Trevor St. Agathe.

Making it to the finish line was no easy feat for Deleesa, 33, who had to live away from both her husband and her daughter Toni, 1, while filming the series. While playing as a catfish version of Trevor, she not only had to pull off being a man but she also wound up having to carry on a flirtation with British fellow contestant and runner-up Chloe Veitch.

Deleesa tells PEOPLE that her dynamic with Chloe, 22, on the series was something that her husband found "uncomfortable" to watch.

"I feel like he kind of just brushes it off and he's just like, 'Oh, haha. Okay, next scene, next scene. This is awkward,'" she continues. "Chloe is literally sitting there like, 'Trev, Trev. Oh, he's so handsome.' And he's sitting next to me and he's just like, 'This is so weird.' I can't wait till they meet in real life."

Despite revealing to Chloe during the finalists' dinner that she was playing as a catfish, Deleesa says that the pair are currently on good terms.

"I've spoken to her a few times. It's just [with the] time difference, she's across the world, so I don't get to talk to her as much as my other cast mates," she says. "But yeah, I don't think she has any animosity towards me."

Choosing to play the game as a catfish wasn't originally a part of Deleesa's plan. Before submitting her audition, she had wanted to enter The Circle as herself but changed her mind after thinking it through further. And Trevor "thought it was a brilliant idea," she says.

While preparing for the show, Deleesa says Trevor was "supportive" and "extremely encouraging."

"Every night, we would study for a whole week. In that book [I brought with me on the show], he would write stuff, I would write stuff. He would quiz me, we would talk about it, I was just questioning him about everything," she says.

"We're extremely competitive people with each other, but especially with the outside world," she continues. "So he was like, 'No, I need to make sure you're gonna do good. I know you're gonna do your part to make sure you feel good, but if there's anything that I can do, I'm helping you.' And that was his way of really trying to help me."

Like with first season winner Joey Sasso, Deleesa walked away with a $100,000 prize. The newly-crowned champ tells PEOPLE that her victory means "everything" to her and her family as they put her earnings toward a new home.

"Me and Trevor, we always talk about wanting to provide a better life for our children — as [in] children in future, but [now for] our daughter. This is something we've always spoken about, so for it to happen it's like a dream come true," she says. "We used that money for a down payment for a house, so we're living in a house right now."

Deleesa notes that having their "own space" that's "considered an investment" after living in a small apartment in the New York City area is "really a dream come true."