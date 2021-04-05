Netflix announced a second season of The Circle on March 23

The Circle Season 2 Trailer Teases a Too Hot to Handle Crossover and Possible Boy Band Contestant

The stakes are high in an all new season of The Circle.

Netflix dropped the season 2 trailer for The Circle on Monday, teasing a more "strategic" version of the game show. Eight new players are logging on, including Too Hot to Handle alum Chloe Veitch.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Oh my God!" the U.K. native, 22, says with excitement as she enters her new, temporary apartment. As her profile appears on The Circle, contestants begin to question whether Chloe is from the streaming service's other popular reality dating series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same rules apply as in the show's debut season, in which contestants remain in the game by gaining popularity within The Circle's social media-inspired platform. This task is accomplished by either being true to oneself or tricking fellow contenders by using a fake profile. And with $100,000 on the line, the contestants are willing to do whatever it takes to win the cash prize.

"People are lying," one of the season 2 stars says in a voiceover. "People are not even who they say they are."

the circle Image zoom Credit: Netflix

The trailer concludes with a surprising profile reveal for a contender who claims they are former *NSYNC member Lance Bass.

Netflix announced last month that The Circle was returning for a second season. The reality game show will roll out its 13 episodes over a four-week event.