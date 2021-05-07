The Circle’s Michelle Buteau Says People Flood Her DMs Trying to Get on the Show: 'I Do Not Have the Hook-Up'

Michelle Buteau brings the funny, even when she's not doing stand-up.

The comedian, 43, sat down with PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein about the must-see moments from this season of the The Circle, which she hosts — and the many would-be hopefuls vying for a spot on the reality show.

"So I am out of the casting process, which is so hilarious only to me because I have so many DMs of like, 'Do you have the hookup? I've got a voice. I need people to see this. I got a message. I got a light for the world to see.' And I'm sure you do boo, but I'm not the one. You go to the website and hit up casting. I do not have the hookup, honey."

Listen below for more of Buteau's interview on PEOPLE Every Day, airing now on iHeartMedia, Apple podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your podcasts.

This season of the Netflix hit had some standout moments including Lance Bass' assistant of 15 years, Lisa Delcampo, catfishing as the pop star (with her boss's blessing). But going the sneaky route is not for Buteau.