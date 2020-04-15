The Chuck Cast Is Reuniting for a Virtual Table Read of an Episode Chosen by Fans

Chuck fans rejoice!

The cast of the popular TV show, which aired its final episode in 2012, is reuniting for a virtual table read of an episode chosen by the fans.

Zachary Levi, who played Chuck in the TV series, posted a video to his Instagram page Tuesday explaining that fans can vote through Entertainment Weekly, and the cast will record the table read on Zoom in one week once the episode is chosen. The final recording will then be aired the following Friday.

The table read is part of Entertainment Weekly‘s EW Reunions: #UnitedAtHome series, which will put on TV reunions aimed at bringing entertainment to those isolated at home as well as benefiting Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

Participating cast members include Levi and Yvonne Strahovski, along with Adam Baldwin, Joshua Gomez, Sarah Lancaster, Ryan McPartlin, Vik Sahay, Scott Krinsky, Mark Christopher Lawrence, Mekenna Melvin and maybe even more, depending on which episode is chosen.

“You get to vote on an episode for myself and the rest of our cast and our incredible creators Chris Fedak and Josh Schwartz to do a table read of on Wednesday,” Levi said. “We’re going to do all kinds of other fun bells and whistles to it, and then on Friday it will be released to the world for your entertainment consumption during this crazy quarantine time.”

Strahovski also posted a video on her Instagram, noting that the cast “wanted to pay it forward” by raising money for Feeding America to help those who have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are able to donate please do,” the Handmaid’s Tale actress said. “If you are unable to donate that is OK as well. Obviously this is an incredibly difficult time for so many people and many people are experiencing unimaginable loss and I wanted to acknowledge in this video and also thank everybody who is working hard out there on the front lines to get us through this crazy period of time in history.”

“We are very excited to come together and do this read through and hopefully bring some cheer back into the world and do something for people in need,” Strahovski added.

