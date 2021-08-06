The Chi Cast's Cutest 'Family' Photos

After four seasons of the fan-favorite Showtime drama, the cast have grown from costars to family

By Diane J. Cho
August 06, 2021 05:07 PM

That's a Wrap!

It takes a village of talented actors, writers and crew to create the show's magic. Season 4 might have wrapped but Showtime just announced that season 5 will be on the way in 2022.

Costar Love

The bond is strong when your on-screen mom becomes real family.

Young Hollywood

Miriam A. Hyman shouted out costar Alex Hibbert in this cute selfie, writing, "Much love to my guy @therealalexhibbert, an incredible young gentleman and talent."

Couple Goals

Feeling nostalgic for her Chi fam, Jasmine Davis posted a few BTS shots, including one with on-screen love Luke James.

A-list Arrivals

Kandi Burruss and Jacob Latimore linked up in Atlanta to celebrate Chi-native Kanye West.

Quality Time

Rolando Boyce, Yolonda Ross, Jacob Latimore and the crew make working on the show look like a blast.

Boss Up

Curtiss Cook and Luke James have Chicago on lock.

Family Ties

When Emmett's parents get together ... it's a good time!

Chi Town Cuties

When you've captured all the love that goes into filming The Chi in one post.

Chi Kids

Genesis Denise Hale, Michael Epps, Shamon Brown Jr., Judae'a Brown and Birgundi Baker could not be cuter in between takes.

Name a Better Trio ...

... we'll wait. It'll be hard to beat La La Anthony, Hannaha Hall and Jacob Latimore.

Family Ties

Emmett can always rely on Tiff and his parents to have his back.

Swipe to see Rolando Boyce and Jacob Latimore have a laugh-out-loud father-son moment.

Got Each Other's Back

Things may have gotten a lot more complicated for Jemma and Jake but the love between Judae'a Brown and Michael Epps could not be stronger.

All Smiles

It's always love between Tyla Abercrumbie and Miriam A. Hyman on-and-off screen.

Dinner Dates

Jasmine Davis supported Kandi Burruss' new restaurant and shared a sweet snap of the two.

By Diane J. Cho