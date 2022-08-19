The Cheetah Girls: Where Are They Now?

The Disney trilogy about rising pop stars saw the foursome globetrot across New York, Spain and India. See where the stars of the TV movies are nearly two decades later

Adrienne Bailon

Bailon played fashion-crazy Chanel in the The Cheetah Girls. In The Cheetah Girls 2, Chanel was begrudgingly forced to visit her mother's European boyfriend in Barcelona, turning the Spanish city into the setting for the TV movie as the other girls found a way to join her.

After leaving Chanel behind, Bailon dished about life and culture on The Real alongside Tamar Braxton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry. The women won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2018, though the show was canceled in April 2022.

In August 2022, Bailon became the newest Cheetah mom with the birth of her son, Ever James, whom she shares with Husband Israel Houghton.

Raven-Symoné

Even though Raven-Symoné only starred as Galleria in the first two The Cheetah Girls movies, her character was a driving force for the girl group's on-screen evolution. In the first film, however, Galleria caused rifts between the friends when she got carried away trying to clinch them a record deal.

Raven-Symoné returned to Disney Channel in 2017 to star in a spin-off of her blockbuster early '00s series, That's So Raven. In Raven's Home, she played a divorced mother of two (who happens to have psychic powers!). The show even featured Adrienne Bailon, who reprised her That's So Raven character Alana.

In June 2020, Raven-Symoné married Miranda Pearman-Madday; the actress said her new bride "never saw That's So Raven" before they met.

Sabrina Bryan

Bryan played Dorinda, the girl-group member with a special penchant for dancing. In the first film, she revealed her troubled home life as a foster child, prompting her Cheetah sisters to put their own woes into perspective and rally in support of Dorinda.

Bryan competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2007 and returned for Dancing with the Stars: All Stars in 2012. The former Cheetah Girl lived the romantic wedding of her dreams and married strategic accounts manager Jordan Lundburg in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter, Comilla Monroe, in August 2020.

Kiely Williams

Williams played the outspoken fashionista Aqua in all three The Cheetah Girls movies.

In 2021, Williams starred on the BET reality show, The Encore, which saw her and nine other female R&B stars challenged to write and record an original album in only 30 days.

Williams was the first Cheetah to become a mother, and as of this spring, she's the first to become a mother of two! She and her husband, Brandon Cox, now have two girls: Rowan, 4, and Archer, who was born in March 2022.

She also remains close with her Cheetah sister Sabrina Bryan — they were each other's maid of honor.

