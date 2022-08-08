'The Challenge's' Nicole Ramos Marries Shawn Morrison Nearly 1 Year After Engagement

Nicole Ramos is married!

The Challenge alum tied the knot with Shawn Morrison on Sunday. Instagram stories uploaded by wedding attendees provided a glimpse into the lavish reception, which included lots of dancing on a floor covered with $1 bills.

Nany Carmen González — fellow Challenge star and Ramos' cousin — attended the ceremony with her girlfriend, Big Brother's Kaycee Clark. Sharing a video of the dollar bill-filled dance floor, González wrote: "I couldn't imagine your wedding day any other way."

"SO happy for you," she added.

Kaycee Clark/Instagram

Nancy Carmen González/Instagram

Ramos and Morrison have yet to share their own images from the wedding, but they have reposted ceremony and reception footage shared by attendees.

Ramos and Morrison got engaged in September 2021 while standing on the edge of a cliff in Hawaii. "Ended Hawaii with a YES 💕" she captioned a series of photos from the romantic moment.

Cyril Grayson Jr/Instagram

Ramos has kept her relationship relatively private, though she's shared a couple of posts with Morrison ahead of their big day. She posted photos from the pair's Hawaii vacation in September 2021 and their October 2021 visit to Universal Studios.

Ramos was a contestant on multiple seasons of The Challenge: Battle of the Bloodlines, Rivals III, XXX: Dirty 30 and Vendettas. The reality star also spent time on Ex on the Beach.

In season 2 of the MTV reality series, Ramos appeared alongside ex Nate Sestok. Their issues stemmed from Nate proposing to two women after his relationship with Ramos ended.

Kaycee Clark/Instagram

Nick Hogan/Instagram

While the former couple didn't reconnect on the series, Ramos entered a flirtationship with controversial Bachelorette contestant Chad Johnson. Ramos didn't remain on the entire season, though, as she was removed from the house for assaulting a producer.

Since her time on television, Ramos' Instagram page has been scarcely updated with life events. She also remains somewhat private.