The Challenge's Kailah Casillas and Love Island's Sam Bird Are Engaged

"I’m marrying my favorite person in the world," the MTV star declared

Two reality stars found love in the real world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I’m marrying my favorite person in the world," Casillas, 27, captioned an Instagram shot debuting her engagement ring.

She offered a closeup of the diamond on her Instagram Story, writing, "I'm lucky."

Bird, also 27, showed the newly engaged couple celebrating with chocolate putting on his Story as they vacation in Greece.

Image zoom Kailah Casillas announces her engagement to Sam Bird.

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge: Jenny West Says She Already Felt Like She Had a Target on Her Back Before Winning

Casillas' love life served as a plot point on f MTV's The Challenge: Total Madness because she hooked up with fellow competitor Stephen Bear while in a relationship back home with DJ Michael “Mikey P” Pericoloso, who she'd been dating for over three years. Casillas and Pericoloso ultimately broke up.

Bird's personal life also played out on TV when he appeared on season 4 of the U.K. Love Island. He started dating Georgia Steel on the show, and although they didn't leave the island together, the two rekindled their romance after filming and moved in together. They called it quits in October 2018 amid accusations of cheating, but Bird and Stee, 22, both appeared again on MTV's Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love in 2019.

Image zoom The Challenge star's engagement ring Kailah Casillas/Instagram

Things didn't work out between Bird and Steel the second time around, as he and Casillas went public with her relationship in January.

The Real World alumnae's Challenge costars Jenna Compono and Aneesa Ferreira offered their congratulations on her engagement in the comments section of her Instagram post, with the latter writing, "I'm so excited for you!!"