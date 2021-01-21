The “Challenge Mania” podcast host and his fiancée Nicole Gruman have been together for three years

The Challenge ’s Derrick Kosinski Is Engaged: ‘Ready for the Next Chapter’

The Challenge star Derrick Kosinski and his girlfriend, Nicole Gruman, are engaged!

Kosinski, 37, shared the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Ready for the next chapter...I love you," he captioned photos of him and Gruman, 26, smiling in a snowy location.

Gruman wrapped her arm around Kosinski's shoulder with her square-cut ring on display.

The Challenge Mania podcast host proposed to the registered nurse at Coopers Rock State Forest in West Virginia where the couple likes to go hiking, they told Us Weekly.

Kosinski expressed how his relationship with his now-fiancée grew stronger amid the coronavirus pandemic while she works in Long Island, New York as a registered nurse.

"She's the real champ," the former Challenge champion told the outlet. "I've been home recording podcasts while she's been fighting a real-life horror movie-like pandemic."

He added, "I love her, I'm proud of her and I admire her."

The Challenge star also told the outlet Gruman has a great relationship with his son, Derrick Jr., 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Amy Manchin.

"Nicole and my son have a great relationship and laugh together like two goofballs, taking turns making weird sounds and faces," he said. "I'm excited for a fun-filled future together."