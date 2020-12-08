Since filming on the season ended, the TV star has shared a romantic post about the mother of his child

The Challenge ’s CT Tamburello Reveals He and Wife Were Separated During Double Agents in Clip

Chris "CT" Tamburello admitted in a new clip from the upcoming Double Agents that he and his wife Lilianet 'Lili' Solares were separated for a period of time.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season shared by Hollywood Life on Monday, Tamburello, 40, says that he "wasn't in the best place mentally" for the past few seasons of the reality show.

"Marriage was not going well. We're separated," he says in the clip. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

"So now, I'm coming in, focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right, get back in shape. Taking my life back," he continues.

"The dad bod era is over," Tamburello declares in the sneak peek. "It is now a fatherly figure, alright? That's how we're doing it."

Filming on the season began in late August, and it appears that since filming concluded, Tamburello and Solares have reconciled. The duo recently marked their sixth anniversary together, and Tamburello was also seen with his arms around Solares' during her birthday celebrations late last month.

"Six years later...," Tamburello captioned a photo of Solares on November 21, "...still thinks I’m funny."

The couple tied the knot in 2018, one year after welcoming son Christopher Tamburello Jr., 3.

In November, Tamburello told PEOPLE that he "gave myself that tune-up" he needed to shed his "dad bod," and joked that he needs to keep "a 6-foot social distance from my fridge."

"I just walk by it every couple of minutes and see if there’s something new in there," he said.

The reality star also said that the 36th season of The Challenge the "most intense" out of the 18 seasons he's been a part of.

"The challenges themselves, they take it to a whole other level," he said. "It's to the point where I didn’t even know if some of the stuff we were doing was legal. The Challenge should be the fifth major sport."