The Challenge's C.T. Tamburello Denies Rumors He Split with Wife, Says He's 'In the Doghouse'

The Challenge's Chris "C.T." Tamburello is addressing rumors that he and wife Lilianet "Lili" Solares have split.

In a Sunday video posted to his Instagram page, the reality star mentioned a previous post of his that fans had taken to mean he and Solares were breaking up. According to commenters on the video, the post had featured Tamburello listening to a remix of Halsey's "Without Me."

"Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we're not breaking up," he said in the video. "I'm sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention.

"I'm away filming and we were in between scenes, I was listening to some music and I like that song, I like that remix, so I figured I'd post it why now and didn't think anything of it," continued Tamburello, who was wearing Challenge gear in the clip.

He went on to say that after posting the song, he simply finished work and went to bed "exhausted" — but he then "woke up in the dog house" with Solares given all the comments speculating about his relationship.

"I can understand why she's upset," Tamburello said. "People have got to chill, I'm usually pretty private with social media for this exact reason but I wanted to come on and address this because I do think it was important enough to address."

"I love my wife, I love my family and we are not breaking up," he concluded, captioning the post, "PSA: I ❤️ My Wife."

The couple tied the knot in a 2018 MTV special and are parents to their six-year-old son, Christopher Jr.

On an episode of The Challenge: Double Agents in December 2020, though, Tamburello revealed that he and Solares had taken some time apart the year prior.

"Marriage was not going well. We're separated," he said at the time. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

But by March, the duo seemed to have found their way back to each other, with Solares sharing photos of the couple's trip to Puerto Rico.