The Challenge's C.T. Makes a Sweet Call Home to His Wife and Son Ahead of Finals: 'I Miss You'

In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Wednesday's episode of the hit MTV competition show, Tamburello calls home to talk to his wife and son.

"Should I come home right now?" Tamburello, who won last season of The Challenge, asks his wife Lilianet Solares. "Or should I stay here and win another million?"

"That's not fiar when you put it like that," she jokes. "We just miss you."

"I miss you too," he says.

The reality star, 41, married Lilianet Solares in a 2018 MTV special and are parents to their six-year-old son.

The Challenge Credit: MTV

C.J. then comes on the video call and immediately asks his dad "Where ya at?"

"I'm at a secret location," the Challenge champ responds. "But don't worry, I'm taking care of some bad guys, buddy. Gotta get that ice cream money."

The Challenge Chris "CT" Tamburello The Challenge's Chris "CT" Tamburello | Credit: Riccardo Giardina/MTV

The sweet moment comes after Tamburello revealed on Double Agents that he and his wife took some time apart last year.

"Marriage was not going well. We're separated," he said in a December 2020 episode of The Challenge season 36. "I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

But by March, the couple seemed to have found their way back to each other, with Solares sharing photos of the couple's trip to Puerto Rico.

Tamburello also posted a selfie with his wife in August, captioning it, "Got the nerve to say I'm playin' w her feelings…" and adding "#minidatenight."

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.