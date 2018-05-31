The Challenge's Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono Are Back Together: 'Love Isn't Practical'

Fans have seen Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono‘s relationship play out over numerous installments of The Challenge since they first met on Battle of the Exes II in 2014. And now, they’re back together officially.

Though they weren’t together when Compono left her most recent season, 2017’s Champs vs. Stars, with a fractured ankle, Nichols felt sad when she departed. “It’s actually incredibly heartbreaking to see this,” Nichols, 30, said on the show.

And Compono lamented leaving the competition — and Nicholas — since the spark between them was still there. “Me and Zach, we just have a connection,” she said. “We get along, we laugh. But honestly, I think for Zach, it’s out of sight out of mind. And when I’m not around him, he can kind of get over me. So I don’t want to get sent home because I would miss being around him.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

The on-and-off couple popped up in each other’s Instagram comments over the following months and showed up together in her Story taking shots while “Wagon Wheel” played over the weekend. Then, on Wednesday, the Long Island native made their relationship Instagram official.

“Love isn’t practical,” Compono, 25, captioned a photo with Nichols. “It isn’t meant to be easy. It doesn’t appear on command. It doesn’t let you fall for whomever you’d like. It surfaces neither at the most opportune moment nor in the most convenient. It might pair you with someone you might never have expected. It’ll put you face to face with endless obstacles.”

Compono also shared a selfie with her mom, in which the aspiring model is wearing the same dress, meaning Nicholas may have attended a family affair with her earlier this month. The pair dated for about a year after meeting on Battle of the Exes II until Compono learned Nichols was cheating on her while she filmed Rivals III in 2016.

But she defended their imperfect relationship. “But in the end, none of that will matter because it’s how you overcome its obstacles that will define your love,” the MTV star continued on Instagram. “It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you.”