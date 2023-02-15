Johnny 'Bananas', Wes Bergmann and Other Fan Favorites Set to Join 'The Challenge: World Champions' Cast

Challenge legends will compete against global MVPs to win $500,000 starting March 8

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on February 15, 2023 11:00 AM
Paramount+'s The Challenge: World Champions
Wes Bergmann, Kaycee Clark, Darrell Taylor. Photo: Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+, Sonja Flemming/CBS, Laura Barisonzi/Paramount+

Fans of The Challenge don't need to be sad about Ride or Dies coming to an end, because they already have another season to look forward to.

Paramount+ announced Wednesday that The Challenge: World Championship will premiere in the United States and Canada with back-to-back episodes on March 8. This marks the franchise's first-ever world tournament, in which each global MVP will be paired with a Challenge legend from one of the previous seasons of the MTV series. The pairs will work together towards a $500,000 grand prize.

The Challenge legends include Wes Bergmann, Amber Borzotra, Theo Campbell (his first season since sustaining an eye injury in 2019), Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Johnny "Bananas" DeVenanzio, Yes Duffy, KellyAnne Judd, Nia Moore, Jonna Stephens, Darrell Taylor, Nelson Thomas, Jodi Weatherton and Jordan Wiseley.

Exes Deal, 29, and Wiseley, 32, as well as DeVenanzio, 40, can currently be seen competing in the Ride or Dies final with their partners Devin Walker, Aneesa Ferreira and Nany Gonzalez, respectively.

RELATED VIDEO: The Challenge's Johnny Bananas Reacts to the 'Bananas Curse' :'It's a Byproduct to My Success'

Representing the global MVPs: Ben Driebergen, Danny McCray, Sarah Lacina and Justine Ndiba from The Challenge: USA, as well as Grant Crapp, Troy Cullen, Kiki Morris and Emily Seebohm from The Challenge: Australia.

Additional cast members from The Challenge: Argentina and The Challenge: UK will be announced following each series' finale.

Challenge 38 Jordan Wiseley
MTV

Wiseley previously admitted to PEOPLE that he factored whether or not he wanted to compete alongside former fiancé Deal when he considered returning to The Challenge for season 38.

"I had to do some real thinking," he said. "I just straight-up asked [production], 'Is Tori going?' They're like, 'Yeah.' I was like, 'All right.' And then just decided, 'Hey man, I was here first.' This is something that I really love to do. I love competing on The Challenge and I'm super grateful for everything that's come from it and I don't want to be done yet. So I was like, 'You know what? I'm in. Let's go.' "

The reality stars did butt heads on Ride or Dies, especially when Wiseley struck up a relationship with newcomer Nurys Mateo.

But ultimately, Wiseley and Deal "support each other in so much," he said. "We're not back together, but we're definitely in contact."

