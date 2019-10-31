The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Jordan Wiseley Explains Why Turbo Really Was Sent Home

If the sudden departure of Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran on Wednesday night’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 left you a bit confused, you’re not alone.

Typically, an argument becomes physical before a player is removed from the game. And yet, Turbo’s argument with Jordan — their second, which escalated when Jordan began mimicking how the show’s reigning champ walks — didn’t end with them anywhere near each other. But Turbo was shown being held back by multiple security guards, and then escorted from the house.

When the cast showed up for the next day’s challenge, host TJ Lavin informed them that the Turkish reality star had been sent home.

“It was nothing that Turbo did to me… He did not put his hands on me,” Jordan explains during a bonus “War Room” episode of the Challenge Mania podcast, hosted by Challenge vet Derrick Kosinski and Scott Yager. “Turbo had an all-out brawl with security. It took three security guards to hold him down.”

Jordan also points out that both he and Turbo were given a warning when they had a big argument just a few weeks earlier. “We all get a second chance,” he says. “We both got a stern talking-to: ‘Don’t let it happen again.’… This is the game — you’ve gotta be a professional. When security comes in and says, ‘This is over,’ it’s gotta be over. It’s not your job to start fighting security.

He continues, “So we already had altercation No. 1. Now, we have altercation No. 2.”

Asked if he thinks a language barrier is to blame for Turbo’s understanding of the show’s rules, Jordan says, “Turbo absolutely knew that he could be sent home. He has been sent home from shows before. This is not his first physical altercation on a show, whether it was a U.S. show or a Turkey show… He’s someone who respects people in the armed forces and the security positions. … So I don’t know if it was just the weight of everything coming down. People snap. People snap all the time. I don’t believe it was just the sh—talking that got him that worked up. Maybe so. Maybe I am that good at pressing buttons — but I do think he was very aware that he could go home for his actions.”

Turbo addressed his ouster on Twitter, saying, “My honor important than 1.000.000$ F**k the a$$holes who can do everything for the money. Thats why… Last lion go home. Happy chicken days chickens! #TheChallenge34 (thank u very much @ChallengeMTV n @MTV) N thank u guys who support me always. So soon gonna see me again.”

“I certainly worry about people getting physically aggressive,” The Challenge executive producer and showrunner Justin Booth told PEOPLE in July, shortly after the season wrapped production. “At night, we have three big dudes, and most of the cast is well aware that we take it very seriously. We don’t put up with [physical altercations] at all, and it usually wouldn’t take but one security guard to calm everybody down. In a couple of cases when people have been kicked off, we employ every security guard.”

“You can watch a fight on television on almost every channel now,” Booth added. “I think it’s ridiculous and kind of trashy, and I’m not impressed by it. So security details have increased but in the past three or four seasons, the cast is getting my message.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.