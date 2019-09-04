Wes Bergmann Needs Medical Attention in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 Sneak Peek

Wes Bergmann may be known for his political game and cunning sway over the rookies on MTV’s The Challenge, but he’s no match for Mother Nature.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, the longtime vet gets taken down — possibly for the rest of the season! — by some sort of bug and requires medical attention.

“I’m very sick, I’m very nauseated,” Wes, 34, explains in a voiceover. “I can’t keep my head up without throwing up.”

We see him lying on his back on the ground outside, while several men take his temperature and provide him with oxygen before helping him up and escorting him into a production vehicle. Could this mean he’s out of the game in episode 2?!

Not surprisingly, Wes’ longtime nemesis, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, has more jokes than concern.

“I think Wes is just sick about how this game is going for him,” Bananas says. “I think he is horrified by the position he’s found himself in, which is on the bottom, and he just doesn’t want to deal with it.”

While many cast members speculate the ongoing feud between Wes and Bananas is just an act, Wes insists their rivalry is authentic.

“I can understand why it would be fun to watch and I can understand why it would be fun to try it, but there’s too much on the line,” he told PEOPLE while on set in Thailand. “If this was backyard football, we’d try it one weekend. We’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s try and be friends for the week and see how it goes,’ but there’s not a way to simply test that, and there’s no trust there.”

But it’s not all hate between them.

“There is a lot of professional respect, but there is also a lot of distaste,” Wes explains. “We’re not each other’s cup of tea. I respect the path that he wants to take in life and the way that he is as a human. I respect that, but I don’t want to be around it. I don’t like it. I don’t enjoy it. I don’t want to have a beer with it.”

Bananas is on the same page. While he says he and Wes have “opposing game strategies” and that Wes is “the most delusional human being on the planet,” he also speculates that The Challenge‘s recent ratings renaissance — the show’s 90-minute season 34 premiere last week marked its highest ratings in six years — may have something to do with both of them.

“I think you owe a lot of that to the old, grizzled vets like myself, CT [Tamburello], and — as much as I don’t want to give Wes credit for anything — Wes. Because we all bring this certain grittiness and dynamic to the show that just continues to keep making it amazing.”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.