The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Cara Maria Accuses Nany of 'Trying to Get with' Paulie

Reunion shows for The Challenge are known for shouting matches, accusations and shocking hook-ups … but this exclusive clip from Wednesday night’s gathering of the cast of War of the Worlds 2 combines all three in prime fashion.

The battle starts when host Justina Valentine brings up a comment Cara Maria Sorbello made on Instagram regarding a seemingly brief fight between her boyfriend Paulie Calafiore and their teammate Nany González. Nany was not in the alliance with Cara Maria and Paulie which dominated the game and caused the bulk of arguments throughout the season.

“My only regret is not pushing her face in the sand for her physically assaulting my man when he informed me of it afterwards,” Cara Maria wrote. “How bout women empower ourselves to defend our men? Or empower ourselves not to be sloppy psychopaths and attack men knowing they cant fight us back?”

In an attempt to explain herself further, Cara Maria suggested women not be aggressive toward men because it would be inappropriate for them to respond in kind. “I have this own problem where I have to restrain myself as well but like as women we should not be attacking men expecting like ’cause they can’t hit us back, you know what I mean?”

Cara Maria’s nemesis, Laurel Stucky, makes a questioning face as Cara Maria continues: “So it’s like if she comes over and swings at Paulie at that point …”

Nany interjects: “I didn’t swing at Paulie until he body-checked me!”

“If I saw you do that …” Cara Maria threatens.

“You wouldn’t have done s—, Cara!” Nany insists.

A calm Paulie attempts to get Nany’s attention — “Nany, at least I have respec t…” — and Nany simultaneously agrees with him. “At least you and I are able to communicate,” she says.

“Because he has a d—, Nany!” Cara Maria shouts. “I already know what you do, calling him drunk, trying to get with him. Are you kidding me Nany?”

Now, Nany is fired up. She stands and Laurel runs to her side in an attempt to calm her down. “Me and Paulie FaceTime for hours because we’re cool, Cara, we’re cool. We can get past that s—.”

Finally, Valentine jumps in to clarify something: “Cara, you just said that Nany’s trying to bang Paulie?” And the look on Cara Maria’s face is priceless.

And that’s only 60 seconds of the reunion. With so much beef — between alliances, former friends,and classic competitors — and so many unforgettable moments, including Jordan Wiseley’s proposal to Tori Deal, as well as the grand finale which saw Team U.K.’s Jordan, C.T. Tamburello, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen take the $1 million prize, there’s about to be so much more drama to unpack before the new year.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 reunion airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.