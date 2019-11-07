WARNING: The following article contains spoilers from Wednesday night’s episode of MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.

The Challenge is known for edge-of-your-seat moments and twists that shock both its players and its biggest fans. And, while the players have been known to pair up, “romantic” isn’t often a word used to describe MTV’s long-running competition series.

But that changed on War of the Worlds 2 this week.

After winning an elimination bout against Theo Campbell, Jordan Wiseley proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Tori Deal, whom he met on The Challenge: Dirty 30.

Following Theo’s departure, host TJ Lavin told Jordan he had a decision to make: return to his enemies on Team U.S.A. or become a turncoat like Tori and join the Brits.

“TJ, almost nothing more would make me happier than going back to the U.S. and sabotaging every f—ing thing they do. These miserable people do not deserve a cent of that final money,” he said. “But you know what would make me happier? If Tori Deal would make me the happiest man in the world and marry me. Will you marry me?”

People screamed “Oh my god” and applauded as Jordan, 29, pulled a ring from his pocket and got on one knee.

“Are you kidding me?” Tori said, shocked, before heading down the steps and joining him on the Proving Ground floor. “Are you serious? For real? Shut up, yes!”

“I’ve known for a long time that I want to spend the rest of my life with Tori, and before we left, I figured, ‘Hey, we met on a Challenge, so why not ask her to marry me on a Challenge?’ ” Jordan said in a confessional. “I hope that this Challenge has really showed her how amazing we are together.”

“I’m just so happy,” Tori, 26, said in a confessional. “I’m filled with so much joy. Nothing matters anymore. This is real life right now and I’m just so happy.”

“I’ve seen a lot in these Challenges,” C.T. Tamburello, who has done 16 seasons of the show, said, “but I’ve never seen something like this. All game aside, I’m really happy for Jordan and Tori. I’ve seen them from the very beginning to what they are now, and I’m really happy for them.”

“It’s an amazing moment,” Rogan O’Connor said. “I’m looking at Joss and we’ve both got tears in our eyes.”

“I’m just really happy for Jordan and Tori and I appreciate them for bringing this positive energy into our lives right now,” said Josh Martinez. And Nany Gonzalez added, “I feel like this moment, in particular, is what everybody needed because this game can get so ugly and we can walk around here so miserable sometimes that when something like this happens, it just brings you back to reality.”

“She’s mine forever,” Jordan later added with a big smile on his face.

Not everyone was cheering and thrilled for the happy couple. In a shockingly harsh moment, Cara Maria Sorbello said to boyfriend Paulie Calafiore, “She’s going to be paying for that ring when he sabotages our team,” as she made a face. “Sorry.”

“Are you kidding me with that comment?” Paulie snapped back.

In confessional, Paulie said, “I’m actually very happy for Jordan and Tori and I wish them the best. It’s an amazing moment, so congratulations to you two. But when it comes to the game, I still want you out.”

Not surprisingly, Jordan opted to join Tori on Team U.K.

Earlier in the episode, Jordan opened up about being with Tori: “Our relationship is so special and something that came out of nowhere. We started as best friends and now have fallen into lovers. We have so much fun in our daily lives that I’m truly just hanging out with my best friend.”

The engagement itself didn’t come as a total shock to fans, though. Tori and Jordan announced that they were betrothed — and that it happened while they were filming the season — in August.

“I kept [the proposal] a secret from everyone (including production) right up until I thought it was a good time,” Jordan said in a statement to MTV.

“I was absolutely shocked,” Tori said. “We had talked about being together forever and getting married, but I had no idea that the proposal was going to happen the way that it did.”

“I was really scared to ask Tori on the show because I know how important a woman’s proposal is,” Jordan added. “But we met because of the show and I knew she would be super surprised.”

As for plans for the big day, Tori said in August, “Right now we do not have a date set but we are looking at fall of 2020. We have a lot coming our way in the next year so we are just going to take our time and really enjoy our engagement. We could not be happier to spend the rest of our lives together!”

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs Wednesdays (9 p.m. ET) on MTV.